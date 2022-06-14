Advertisement

Hot, With Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – An early round of showers and thunderstorms will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday, but not before high temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Rain chances will be low with plenty of heat for later in the week and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds W/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms late. High near 98°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 74° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 100° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 99° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

