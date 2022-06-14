Hot, With Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS – An early round of showers and thunderstorms will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday, but not before high temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Rain chances will be low with plenty of heat for later in the week and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms late. High near 98°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 100° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 99° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.