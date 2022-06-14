Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist youthful offenders to successful lives in Opelika

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a nearly $30,000 grant to support an Opelika program that guides youthful offenders away from unlawful activities and offers them alternatives that can help lead to successful lives.

Funds to the Curtis House will be used as a major component of the city’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program - where alternative approaches are taken to keep youthful offenders out of juvenile detention facilities.

“The city of Opelika and the Curtis House have taken a proactive approach to teaching children how to steer from unhealthy temptations and take the necessary steps to become productive adults,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this program which help participants turn their lives around.”

The Curtis House plans to work with 80 youthful offenders and provide them with services that address their behavior problems, along with helping the youth complete their high school education or obtain a GED certificate.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the award.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Jesus Velasco
Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

Latest News

Climate smart energy improvement made in Alabama
Alabama benefits from $250,000 worth of climate smart energy improvements
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a reminder to motorists of the Move Over law after a...
Motorists reminded to ‘move over’ after Alabama state trooper injured in crash
Goodwill Southern Rivers
Goodwill to open new store in Eufaula
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?