Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities.

On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she opened up eight tabs on her computer revealing one acceptance letter after another.

The 17-year-old had gotten into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Darthmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale. She was also accepted to Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory.

The teen, whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria three decades ago, graduated from Miami Senior High School earlier this month.

Adirika has decided to attend Harvard in the fall.

