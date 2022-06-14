Advertisement

Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges

Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.
Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison on multiple drug charges.

Judge Linda Nobles on Friday sentenced Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr. to serve 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, including a 25-year mandatory minimum for trafficking in fentanyl and a 15-year mandatory minimum for trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to authorities, Escambia County Sherriff’s Office deputies on April 17, 2021, attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Hayes was driving. Hayes sped away before eventually coming to a stop on Dexter Avenue where he then fled on foot. He was later apprehended with a backpack containing a firearm, spice, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and MDMA also known as ecstasy or molly.

On April 8, 2022, an Escambia County jury found Hayes guilty of trafficking in 28 grams or more of fentanyl, trafficking in more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, selling Cocaine, fleeing to elude a law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

