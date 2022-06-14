Firearm assault leaves one critically injured
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in Dothan, the victim of a gunshot wound.
The 31-year-old victim was transported from the scene on North Bell Street near downtown to a local hospital. Initial reports are he suffered a stomach wound.
Officers are looking for a pickup truck they initially believe is involved in the shooting.
This is a breaking story.
