Firearm assault leaves one critically injured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in Dothan, the victim of a gunshot wound.

The 31-year-old victim was transported from the scene on North Bell Street near downtown to a local hospital. Initial reports are he suffered a stomach wound.

Officers are looking for a pickup truck they initially believe is involved in the shooting.

This is a breaking story.

