Fatal crash in Geneva County

By Press Release
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 13, has claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alberson was transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred on Alabama 167, approximately six miles north of Hartford, in Geneva County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

