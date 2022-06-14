Advertisement

Enterprise man, 77, killed in Geneva County crash

An Enterprise man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Geneva County Monday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has died following a Monday evening single-vehicle crash in Geneva County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5:47 p.m., and claimed the life of Billy Joe Alberson, 77, of Enterprise.

Alberson was critically injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said. He was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened on Alabama 167, about six miles north of Hartford in Geneva County.

No other details relating to the cause of the crash have been released.

