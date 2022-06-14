Enterprise Main Street roadwork delayed

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Roadwork expected on Main Street in Enterprise is getting a slight delay.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday that the original start date for the work on Main Street was being pushed back to a new start date of June 27.

This work, expected to start at City Hall and work north to the Boll Weevil Circle and Highway 84 West intersection, is to be done between 6 P.M. to 6 A.M, Sunday-Thursday nights. The project is slated for a 2 week completion timetable, ALDOT officials said.

This is part of a 2-phase resurfacing project in Enterprise still slated to begin June 20.

The 1st phase of resurfacing will focus on Plaza Drive, going from the intersection at East Park south to Boll Weevil Circle. This work is expected to begin Monday during daytime hours, with an estimated 1 week timetable, ALDOT said.

East Park will be part of the Phase 2, going from the Boll Weevil Circle/Highway 84 East intersection to South Main Street near City Hall.

ALDOT also said the schedule is subject to change due to productivity and weather.

