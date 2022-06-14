Advertisement

Enterprise Main Street roadwork delayed

The 2-phase resurfacing project starts June 20.
ALDOT announced Tuesday that the original start date for the work on Main Street was being...
ALDOT announced Tuesday that the original start date for the work on Main Street was being pushed back to a new start date of June 27.(MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Roadwork expected on Main Street in Enterprise is getting a slight delay.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday that the original start date for the work on Main Street was being pushed back to a new start date of June 27.

This work, expected to start at City Hall and work north to the Boll Weevil Circle and Highway 84 West intersection, is to be done between 6 P.M. to 6 A.M, Sunday-Thursday nights. The project is slated for a 2 week completion timetable, ALDOT officials said.

This is part of a 2-phase resurfacing project in Enterprise still slated to begin June 20.

The 1st phase of resurfacing will focus on Plaza Drive, going from the intersection at East Park south to Boll Weevil Circle. This work is expected to begin Monday during daytime hours, with an estimated 1 week timetable, ALDOT said.

East Park will be part of the Phase 2, going from the Boll Weevil Circle/Highway 84 East intersection to South Main Street near City Hall.

ALDOT also said the schedule is subject to change due to productivity and weather.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Jesus Velasco
Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks

Latest News

Election reminders
Henry County Sheriff’s Race
Joshua Moore for Henry County Sheriff
Joshua Moore for Henry County Sheriff
Eric Blankenship for Henry County Commission
Eric Blankenship for Henry County Sheriff
dog
Dr. Clark with CARE Animal Center shares tips on summer pet safety