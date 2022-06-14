Advertisement

Dr. Clark with CARE Animal Center shares tips on summer pet safety

dog
dog(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The temperatures in the Wiregrass are climbing as we head into summer.

Dr. Ken Clark with Dothan’s Care Animal Center wants pet owners to be on high alert outdoors.

He says never leave your pet inside a hot vehicle, not even for a minute.

For outdoor animals, enough shade, fresh water and even a fan is crucial.

Walks should be limited to early mornings or late evenings to ensure paws don’t get burned.

Plus, be aware of the signs of overheating and know what to do if it happens.

“They’ll start breathing really hard, you’ll start to see them slow down - their bodies are overheating,” explains Dr. Clark. “You need to immediately start putting water on them, get a fan on them, get them to cool down as quickly as possible. When they start breathing hard and their tongue is hanging out, look at their tongue color, if it starts turning blue then you’re getting into a real serious problem.”

Clark says to be extra cautious with pets in the heat if they’re young or very old.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Jesus Velasco
Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks

Latest News

Election reminders
Henry County Sheriff’s Race
Joshua Moore for Henry County Sheriff
Joshua Moore for Henry County Sheriff
Eric Blankenship for Henry County Commission
Eric Blankenship for Henry County Sheriff
N Bell Street Dothan
Firearm assault leaves one critically injured