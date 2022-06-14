Dr. Clark with CARE Animal Center shares tips on summer pet safety

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The temperatures in the Wiregrass are climbing as we head into summer.

Dr. Ken Clark with Dothan’s Care Animal Center wants pet owners to be on high alert outdoors.

He says never leave your pet inside a hot vehicle, not even for a minute.

For outdoor animals, enough shade, fresh water and even a fan is crucial.

Walks should be limited to early mornings or late evenings to ensure paws don’t get burned.

Plus, be aware of the signs of overheating and know what to do if it happens.

“They’ll start breathing really hard, you’ll start to see them slow down - their bodies are overheating,” explains Dr. Clark. “You need to immediately start putting water on them, get a fan on them, get them to cool down as quickly as possible. When they start breathing hard and their tongue is hanging out, look at their tongue color, if it starts turning blue then you’re getting into a real serious problem.”

Clark says to be extra cautious with pets in the heat if they’re young or very old.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.