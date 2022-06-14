Dangerous heat this week

SYNOPSIS – The hot weather continues through the rest of the week, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the whole area today. Later this afternoon we will have to watch for a line of showers and storms that could move through, they could bring gusty winds as they push through. Tomorrow will be much like today, but the rest of the week looks dry and HOT!

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 96°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers and storms. High near 96°. Winds NW 5 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 96° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 97° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 97° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

