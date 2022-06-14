Community organization for children and elderly breaks ground on new facility

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Youth Value Impact Program with the Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for their new facility.

The program serves Dothan youth and seniors. Ivory Stinson, the Secretary of Mount Olive Church, said the new building will allow the program to help more people.

When the center is expected to open in September, it will offer afterschool tutoring, exercise classes, technology courses for senior citizens, and mentor/mentee pairing for boys and girls, according to a press release. The facility will be open to the community.

The Youth Value Impact Program will host a Black Tie Gala honoring Mayor Mark Saliba and former Mayor Mike Schmitz to raise money for the facility. The event will take place August 4 at the Botanical Gardens. The fundraising goal of the organization is $500,000.

Tickets can be purchased and donations made through Debra Beyah by calling 334-718-6304.

