Advertisement

Community organization for children and elderly breaks ground on new facility

The Youth Value Impact Program serves the community of Dothan by offering mentorship programs for youth in addition to programs for seniors.
Youth Value Impact Program holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility ground breaking.
Youth Value Impact Program holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility ground breaking.(Ivory Stinson)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Youth Value Impact Program with the Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for their new facility.

The program serves Dothan youth and seniors. Ivory Stinson, the Secretary of Mount Olive Church, said the new building will allow the program to help more people.

When the center is expected to open in September, it will offer afterschool tutoring, exercise classes, technology courses for senior citizens, and mentor/mentee pairing for boys and girls, according to a press release. The facility will be open to the community.

The Youth Value Impact Program will host a Black Tie Gala honoring Mayor Mark Saliba and former Mayor Mike Schmitz to raise money for the facility. The event will take place August 4 at the Botanical Gardens. The fundraising goal of the organization is $500,000.

Tickets can be purchased and donations made through Debra Beyah by calling 334-718-6304.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Jesus Velasco
Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks
Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.
2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist youthful offenders to successful lives in Opelika
Climate smart energy improvement made in Alabama
Alabama benefits from $250,000 worth of climate smart energy improvements
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a reminder to motorists of the Move Over law after a...
Motorists reminded to ‘move over’ after Alabama state trooper injured in crash