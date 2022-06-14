Alabama benefits from $250,000 worth of climate smart energy improvements

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The USDA will announce the completion of $250,000 worth of climate smart energy improvements for local businesses in Limestone County.

According to a press release, the two climate smart projects show the dedication of the USDA to improving the quality of life in rural Alabama.

The projects took place under the Rural Energy for America Program in Limestone County.

On Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. USDA Rural Development Alabama Director Nivory Gordon will formally announce the achievement at Athens State University and release details about the project.

