Abbeville traffic stop turned drug bust lands 2 in jail

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A typical Saturday traffic stop in Abbeville turned into a major drug bust for police that resulted in two arrests.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship in a statement Tuesday afternoon told us while officers conducted the June 11 stop for minor infractions, things turned another direction when mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and around 4.1 pounds of marijuana were recovered by law enforcement.

Two arrests were made as a result of the findings, as Javon Antonio James, 30 of Headland, was charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. His bond is $178,000.

Alycia Marie Hoffman, 34 of Bel Air, Maryland, was the other party taken into custody on the same charges. She too has a bond of $178,000.

Both individuals were booked into the Henry County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

