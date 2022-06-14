Advertisement

Abbeville traffic stop turned drug bust lands 2 in jail

4.1 pounds of marijuana was recovered during the stop
The Abbeville Police Department recovered approximately 4.1 pounds of marijuana, in addition to...
The Abbeville Police Department recovered approximately 4.1 pounds of marijuana, in addition to mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, during a routine traffic stop on June 11.(Abbeville Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A typical Saturday traffic stop in Abbeville turned into a major drug bust for police that resulted in two arrests.

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship in a statement Tuesday afternoon told us while officers conducted the June 11 stop for minor infractions, things turned another direction when mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and around 4.1 pounds of marijuana were recovered by law enforcement.

Two arrests were made as a result of the findings, as Javon Antonio James, 30 of Headland, was charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. His bond is $178,000.

Alycia Marie Hoffman, 34 of Bel Air, Maryland, was the other party taken into custody on the same charges. She too has a bond of $178,000.

Both individuals were booked into the Henry County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
College Station Police respond to fatal crash
Fatal crash in Geneva County
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.
Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute
Jesus Velasco
Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
An Enterprise man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Geneva County Monday.
Enterprise man, 77, killed in Geneva County crash
Debra Beyah breaking ground for new community center facility.
Community organization for children and elderly breaks ground on new facility
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases