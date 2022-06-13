Advertisement

Youngstown man killed in accident

A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Youngstown was killed last weekend after crashing into a structure.

Panama City Police responded to a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night, where they discovered David Lauren McSpadden, 38, had driven a 2007 Dodge pickup up an embankment and struck a building nearby Chestnut Avenue on 11th Street, and rolled onto its top.

It was said that McSpadden was then transported to a local hospital, and later died from his injuries.

The structure had approximately 50,000 dollars in damage, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone who has information on the case to call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Two vehicle crash in Coffee County claims life of Enterprise man
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Miller was apprehended a short distance away from the home thanks to an organized manhunt by...
Man arrested in Houston County after brief manhunt

Latest News

A ballot drop box outside the Dixon County Courthouse.
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail for primary runoff election
Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
Wesley Van Horn
Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event
Generic image for hot weather.
Recognition and extra precautions are needed to prevent heat illnesses
Around 40 protestors met at the Alabama Capitol building on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
‘March For Our Lives’ gun violence protest held at Alabama Capitol