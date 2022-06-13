Wiregrass raises $30,000 for service dog

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass area residents came together in a big way for the Battle Buddy Foundation at

this year’s Annual Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony.

$30,000 (total, donations and matching gift) was raised from individual donations and those of three area businesses: Mike

Schmitz, Miles of Flowers, and Dennis Lee Furniture. Robert and Toni Byrd, of Sunset Memorial Park, gave a matching donation to

allow Battle Buddy to fund a service dog for one lucky veteran. Kenny Bass, founder of The Battle Buddy Foundation, along with

Atlas the Wonderdog, spoke at the 16th annual ceremony.

He gave a first hand account of how his service dog changed his life. Mr. Bass is a disabled Marine combat veteran with an

incredibly touching story. Kenny, and his service dog, Atlas, spoke of his time in the Iraq War, being injured, and post-war life with

PTSD and other combat-related trauma. But ultimately his story centers around the redemption he found through his dog, Atlas

who he credits for saving his life. Mr. Bass was tasked with paying for Atlas on his own, an endeavor that costs thousands of dollars

and many resources. It was then Kenny decided that no other veteran should have to deal with those struggles and that was the

beginning of the Battle Buddy Foundation.

The Foundation proudly provides service dogs, and their training, to veterans at no charge.

Please visit sunsetmemorialpark.com, their Facebook page- www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark or call

334.983.6604 for additional information. You can also contact The Battle Buddy Foundation by visiting tbbf.org

