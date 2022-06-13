Victim of fatal Montgomery fire last week identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive, which is located off of Wares Ferry Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was made available for public release.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.