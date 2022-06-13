Advertisement

Victim of fatal Montgomery fire last week identified

MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they...
MFR units responded to the fire in the 200 block of Kiefer Road before 1:50 a.m. where they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames visible.(Source: Norman Goss)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire officials have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive, which is located off of Wares Ferry Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was made available for public release.

