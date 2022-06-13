Advertisement

Very hot this week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Very warm to start the week off, the heat will be the big story throughout the rest of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s lower 100s. A few showers this afternoon with the chance sticking around for the rest of the week as well with chances lower by the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of a few showers. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 feet

