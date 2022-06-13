Very hot this week

SYNOPSIS – Very warm to start the week off, the heat will be the big story throughout the rest of the week with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s lower 100s. A few showers this afternoon with the chance sticking around for the rest of the week as well with chances lower by the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, chance of a few showers. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.