Troy Women’s Basketball camp coming to Dothan
The Lady Trojans will work with young female athletes on fundamental skills.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Women’s Basketball team is coming to town this week.
The Lady Trojans will be at Dothan High School Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. hosting a fundamental skills camp.
The camp is open to any rising 7th through 12th grade female athletes.
The cost is $40 and you can sign up through this link.
If you have any questions you can contact Dothan girls basketball coach DiShon Benjamin @dibenjamin@dothan.k12.al.us.
