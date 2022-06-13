Advertisement

Troy Women’s Basketball camp coming to Dothan

The Lady Trojans will work with young female athletes on fundamental skills.
The Troy Trojans come in at No. 22 in the latest Mid-Major Poll.(Source: Troy Athletics)
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Women’s Basketball team is coming to town this week.

The Lady Trojans will be at Dothan High School Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. hosting a fundamental skills camp.

The camp is open to any rising 7th through 12th grade female athletes.

The cost is $40 and you can sign up through this link.

If you have any questions you can contact Dothan girls basketball coach DiShon Benjamin @dibenjamin@dothan.k12.al.us.

