Troy Women’s Basketball camp coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Women’s Basketball team is coming to town this week.

The Lady Trojans will be at Dothan High School Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. hosting a fundamental skills camp.

The camp is open to any rising 7th through 12th grade female athletes.

The cost is $40 and you can sign up through this link.

If you have any questions you can contact Dothan girls basketball coach DiShon Benjamin @dibenjamin@dothan.k12.al.us.

