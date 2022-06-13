Scottsboro police arrest man with warrant for homicide
Jun. 13, 2022
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested a man that had a warrant for homicide in Tennessee during a traffic stop Monday morning.
According to the Scottsboro Police Department, Jarrod Pickett was in possession of methamphetamine, spice, and controlled pills and was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
Pickett was arrested and charged with three counts of substance and drug paraphernalia possession, receiving stolen property, fugitive from justice and obscuring the identity of a vehicle. Pickett was transferred to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held on a $55,500 bond.
