SAMPLE BALLOTS: Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election

Alabama’s primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 21.
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.(123rf.com)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 21.

Below are sample ballots for counties in the News4 viewing area. Click on each link to see who will be on your ballot on election day.

COFFEE COUNTY

COVINGTON COUNTY

CRENSHAW COUNTY

DALE COUNTY

GENEVA COUNTY

HENRY COUNTY

HOUSTON COUNTY

PIKE COUNTY

Click here to find your polling place location or confirm the status of your voter registration or ballot, and click here to learn about absentee voting requirements and deadlines.

