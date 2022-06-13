Advertisement

Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

Redstone Arsenal
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions.

According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.

The noise alert was issued to warn people of the explosions, they say that residents should not be concerned as the testing will adhere to all safety standards.

