New amenity to open at Lakepoint State Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new off-highway vehicle course is set to open at Lakepoint State Park.

A ribbon cutting will take place Thursday, June 16 at 2 p.m. with local government and business leaders set to attend.

Commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a press release, “It’s always wonderful to add another amenity for our guests.”

According to Outdoor Alabama, the state does not require an ATV safety course to operate an off-road vehicle, but it is highly recommended. To take the Alabama Off Road Education online safety course you must be at least 10 years of age.

“Lakepoint offers picturesque scenery of Lake Eufaula and first-class accommodations,” according to Alabama State Parks. “The OHV course provides another reason for people to visit the park for their next family excursion.”

To learn more about Lakepoint State Park and the amenities they offer visit their website HERE

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.