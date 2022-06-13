Man, 22, shot and killed during domestic dispute

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Midfield around 11 p.m. on June 12, 2022.

Authorities say Smith was shot and killed during a reported domestic dispute.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

