Madison County Sheriff’s Office: inmate died of a sudden medical emergency

Madison County Detention Facility
Madison County Detention Facility
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Detention Facility died Sunday evening of an apparent medical emergency.

According to Brent Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer was alerted to an inmate being unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. Patrick Lee Bone, age 39, was transported from his cell to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Resuscitation efforts and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful, per Patterson.

Investigators say all indications appear that Bone died of a sudden medical emergency.

Bone was transferred to the Madison County Detention Facility on June 10. He was scheduled to face criminal charges that consisted of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, and a number of vehicle-related offenses.

The State Forensic Lab will perform an autopsy this week to verify the cause of death. 

