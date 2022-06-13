Madison County Sheriff’s Office: inmate died of a sudden medical emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Detention Facility died Sunday evening of an apparent medical emergency.

According to Brent Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer was alerted to an inmate being unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. Patrick Lee Bone, age 39, was transported from his cell to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Resuscitation efforts and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful, per Patterson.

Investigators say all indications appear that Bone died of a sudden medical emergency.

Bone was transferred to the Madison County Detention Facility on June 10. He was scheduled to face criminal charges that consisted of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, and a number of vehicle-related offenses.

The State Forensic Lab will perform an autopsy this week to verify the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.