Job fair aims to help Wiregrass women find work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Women Who Care and the Educational Opportunity Center are co-hosting the “Why Won’t You Hire Me?” job fair.

Women Who Care Director, Harolyn Benjamin, said in a press release in recent months more companies have been reaching out to them looking for potential employees.

With this in mind, she decided to co-host “Why Won’t You Hire Me?” with the EOC at the Student Center MPR on Enterprise State Community College’s campus on Thursday, June 23.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Businesses will be available to accept resumes and interview prospective employees. Women Who Care will also provide interview appropriate clothing for attendees who might need it.

The event is free to attend. No registration is required.

