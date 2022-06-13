Advertisement

DPD and local vet remind folks why to never leave a child or pet in a hot, unattended vehicle

parked vehicles
parked vehicles(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - South Alabama heat and humidity can lead to preventable dangers for both parents and pet owners.

In the last year, Dothan Police Department’s patrol units have responded to 12 calls where children and pets were left unattended in vehicles, a number they don’t want to see increase this summer.

“They could suffer from heat stroke, and children have a smaller body surface, so their internal temperature heats up faster than adults and because of this reason, once their internal body temperature hits about 170 degrees, they could potentially die,” explains Corporal Alexandra Gulledge with the Dothan Police Department.

A vehicles interior can rise by 20 degrees within 10 minutes, creating a dangerous environment.

Dr. Ken Clark with CARE Animal Center says, “We see it very often, and you’ve got to cool them down very quickly, and then try to help the organs to not shut down and keep the brain from swelling.”

Many may think that cracking the car windows is a quick fix for the cars temperature when leaving a child or pet inside, but that can lead to more severe issues.

“Carjacking or child abduction,” says Gulledge. “Let’s say someone is just walking by and he’s a very bad person and he just takes your child and runs off, then your child’s abducted. Or somebody sees it’s unlocked and takes it, now your child is gone because somebody stole your car.”

A situation that can lead to potential criminal charges.

“Endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, and for instance if there is serious physical injury, it could potentially lead up to criminal negligent homicide or murder,” finishes Gulledge.

DPD urges anyone who finds a child or animal unattended in a vehicle to take action and call 9-1-1.

