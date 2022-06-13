City of Dothan officially launches mobile app

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has a new app for smart phone devices.

The purpose of the app is to give community members access to several resources in one location.

Reporting a concern, checking areas with power outages, and paying your utility bills are just a few key options.

The city says the app will allow them to connect with the community through easier access.

“People these days live on their cell phones, and we wanted to provide an app where people can do business with the city, we can communicate with people, people can communicate with us, they can pay their bills, and so we think it’s very useful to have a city app right on your phone where you can take care of business with the city,” expresses Vincent Vincent, Community Relations Officer for the City of Dothan.

The app is free to download for both Apple and Android devices.

Just search “City of Dothan”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.