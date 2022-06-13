Advertisement

City of Dothan officially launches mobile app

City of Dothan mobile app
City of Dothan mobile app(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has a new app for smart phone devices.

The purpose of the app is to give community members access to several resources in one location.

Reporting a concern, checking areas with power outages, and paying your utility bills are just a few key options.

The city says the app will allow them to connect with the community through easier access.

“People these days live on their cell phones, and we wanted to provide an app where people can do business with the city, we can communicate with people, people can communicate with us, they can pay their bills, and so we think it’s very useful to have a city app right on your phone where you can take care of business with the city,” expresses Vincent Vincent, Community Relations Officer for the City of Dothan.

The app is free to download for both Apple and Android devices.

Just search “City of Dothan”

