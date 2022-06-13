Advertisement

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID days after meeting with Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau,...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau, met Thursday with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.(Source: Host TV/CNN)
By ROB GILLIES
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.

The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday.

Trudeau also tested positive in January.

The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

Economic development, climate change and migration are being discussed. (CNN, HOST TV, POOL, @CUBAONU, US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ANDRES MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Two vehicle crash in Coffee County claims life of Enterprise man
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Miller was apprehended a short distance away from the home thanks to an organized manhunt by...
Man arrested in Houston County after brief manhunt

Latest News

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
A ballot drop box outside the Dixon County Courthouse.
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail for primary runoff election