Advertisement

Alabama man among 31 people arrested near Idaho pride event

Wesley Van Horn
Wesley Van Horn(Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOOTENAI Co., Idaho. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, 31 “Patriot Front” members were arrested near an Idaho pride event in Northern Idaho.

Police were made aware of the group when a tipster reported seeing people in riot gear loading into a U-Haul.

Wesley Van Horn, age 34 of Lexington, Alabama, was one of the men arrested on the charge of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief, Lee White said in a press conference after the arrest that all 31 men had been charged with conspiracy to riot.

According to Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism, Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jewish people and LGBTQ people as enemies.

The group was founded after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.(KXLY)

According to the Associated Press, there were people from at least 11 other states including, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Police searched the van that the Patriot Front members were climbing into and discovered riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Two vehicle crash in Coffee County claims life of Enterprise man
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Miller was apprehended a short distance away from the home thanks to an organized manhunt by...
Man arrested in Houston County after brief manhunt

Latest News

Thermometer graphic
Recognition and extra precautions are needed to prevent heat illnesses
Around 40 protestors met at the Alabama Capitol building on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
‘March For Our Lives’ gun violence protest held at Alabama Capitol
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Panama City Beach issues temporary closure ordinance
Panama City Beach temporary beach closure ordinance