Abbeville police department investigate weekend shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police need help from the community in two shooting investigations.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of Kirkland Street and Church Street at 11:23 a.m. on June 12 for a shooting where a building and vehicle were targeted.

A week prior, the department investigated another shooting of an occupied dwelling. It is not currently known if the two incidents are related.

Officials increased patrols and said they are working tirelessly to ensure citizens safety.

If you have information regarding either incident or want to learn more visit the Abbeville Police Department website or call 334-585-2222.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.