2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead, and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee.

Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to the Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured. The injured man was taken by helicopter to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Jordan said offices were called to another shooting around noon, this time in the 400 block of Bond Street, located near St. James Church AME. When they arrived, officers found another man who had been killed.

Additional details, including the victims’ names, have not been released.

Jordan added that there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information related to these shootings should contact the Tuskegee Police Department.

