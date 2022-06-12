Advertisement

Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Georgia man killed 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett after an Amber Alert had been issued for her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett also shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the shootings and abduction.

Anyone with more information can call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller was apprehended a short distance away from the home thanks to an organized manhunt by...
Man arrested in Houston County after brief manhunt
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Hwy. 14, in Fitchburg, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Two vehicle crash in Coffee County claims life of Enterprise man
Fatal crash
REPORT: 2-vehicle Coffee County crash produces injuries
Missing woman in Enterprise
Missing woman in Enterprise has been located
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
Ukraine’s leader says his troops keep defying predictions
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher
This image released by O & M Co./DKC shows Hugh Jackman, foreground left, and Sutton Foster...
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher