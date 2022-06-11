Advertisement

REPORT: 2-vehicle Coffee County crash produces injuries

The crash was reported in the 3300 block of Highway 105
Fatal crash
Fatal crash(None)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A report from Coffee County says a 2-vehicle accident on Friday evening occurred that may have produced injuries.

The location of the reported crash is in the 3300 block of Highway 105. Multiple law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies were on the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) state troopers are expected to provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

