Missing woman in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in locating a missing person. Paulina Alvarado, age 33, was last seen on June 9, 2022 around 6:00 PM in the area of Green Drive Enterprise, AL wearing a faded blue shirt and black/white legging pants.

Paulina may be travelling in a white KIA with unknown license plate. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Paulina Alvarado, please contact us at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

