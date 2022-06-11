BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Britt for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

In his endorsement, Trump called Britt a “fearless America First Warrior” and an “Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama”. Trump previously endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks, but later rescinded his endorsement, and accused Brooks of going “woke”.

“I’m thankful to have President Trump’s endorsement and strong support,” said Katie Britt. “President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians. It’s time for the next generation of conservatives to step up and shake things up in Washington to save the country we know and love for our children and our children’s children. In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s Christian conservative values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Britt and Brooks will go against each other in the Republican Senate runoff on June 21.

Former President Donald Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate (Katie Britt Campaign)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.