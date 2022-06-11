Baller to shot caller

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s been a little over a week since the Geneva County Bulldogs have found new leadership on the girls’ basketball team.

Many of you may know the former lady Bulldog as Lacy Stafford, now Lacy Holmes has taken over the program of her alma mater.

Six years ago, Lacy Holmes was the floor general for a Geneva County squad who had made deep playoff runs over her playing career.

Now she’ll be calling the plays from the coaching box.

“This community has given me so much as an athlete and as a student, and I’m just glad I get to come back and give back to the community that I graduated from and get to work with these families and their kids on a day-to-day basis,” Holmes said.

Continuing a tradition, she helped start a decade ago.

“The motto was whenever I first got here in eighth grade was get Geneva County back on the map and we did that after my eighth-grade year and ever since then, we usually make regional appearances,” Holmes added. “Win most area championships been to state a couple times, 2017 they won the state championship.”

Holmes and the 2015 squad coming up just short in the championship game.

Now looking to do what she didn’t get the chance to while she was in high school... Deliver a championship to Hartford.

“If I can do it as a coach, it’ll be just as meaningful, and I want to be able to do that with these girls because I know it’ll be meaningful for them too,” Holmes continued.

And the energy Holmes has seen from the squad since being named is unmatched.

“They’re all really really excited. Most of them know me,” Holmes finished. “They were in school here probably in elementary school, whenever I played and then whenever I graduated.”

