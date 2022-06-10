Advertisement

Typical Summertime Weather

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A few showers and thunderstorms early will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight, followed by low-end rain chances for the weekend. Typical hot and humid weather is on the way with daily highs reaching the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

