Third annual ‘Women Build’ held for Chipley family

Women from Jackson and Washington Counties volunteered for Friday's 'Women Build.'
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael took homes from many people across the Panhandle three years ago. One of those people was Pamela Meredith.

“When Hurricane Michael came through it destroyed our home,” Meredith said. “We had four trees down and two were on the house.”

Now, Meredith and her family are getting a second chance through Habitat for Humanity.

“We tried several other companies, and nothing worked out, and Habitat took us in, and I am very, very grateful for Habitat,” Meredith said.

On Friday, dozens of women gathered in Chipley to help build the family a new home. However, it wasn’t just an opportunity to give back to the community, it was also a chance for women to get their hands dirty.

The annual ‘Women Build’ started with a dinner Thursday Evening and ended with the volunteers raising the walls of a new home.

“This year’s theme is ‘break the bias,’ and so we are all about continuing to break glass ceilings,” Executive Director Carmen Smith said.

Not only did women get to give back to their community, they also showed they’re capable of helping build a house.

“And making sure that everyone understands that there are things that women can do to help promote home affordability on and off the construction site,” Smith said.

Which boosts women’s confidence and gives a family their home back.

For more information on how to volunteer any time of the year, visit https://www.habitat.org/.

