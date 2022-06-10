Advertisement

Saliba Center celebrates recovery

By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Saliba Center has a lot to celebrate. Six people graduated Thursday from the center’s welding program, which is a partnership effort with Wallace Community College.

The ceremony was a double win for the center; not only does the Wiregrass have more certified welders, but the center is also back to normal operations after being vandalized a month ago.

Despite the setback, these students continued their training in the mobile welding lab.

The center wants the public to know that they are no longer closed and want to encourage them to take full advantage of all the services they have to offer.

“Today actually marks one month since we were vandalized,” says executive director Belinda Mitchell, “this was the first time that we were able to use our auditorium since the vandalism happened. We want to public to know we’re back we are stronger than ever. We have pulled together to make sure that we didn’t miss a beat when it came to providing services for the community.”

“It was intense,” newly certified welder Christopher Prater describes his training, “it took a lot of hard work and dedication, showing up, being there on time, listening to everything the instructor had to say. It turned out pretty good.”

If you’re interested in signing up for the welding program, you can visit the service center’s website.

