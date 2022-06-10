Advertisement

Portion of US-84 in Elba to be named after Senator Jimmy W. Holley

Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.
Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.(Jimmy Holley)
By Press Release:
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of US-84 will be named the Senator Jimmy W. Holley Highway. The official highway signs will be unveiled at the ceremony on Sunday, June 12th.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing in Elba, Holley’s hometown.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan Houston County Library System main branch.
Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.
Former police officer charged with killing unborn child
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty
Anthony Paul Salmon
Judge sets bond for accused library attacker, but he will probably remain locked up
Walker's public defender argued that he needed to make bond to help take care of his mother
Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000

Latest News

Alfred Saliba Center celebrates recovery
Saliba Center celebrates recovery
The Southeast Sun announced the end of publication for the Enterprise family-owned paper.
Enterprise paper ending publication
Danny Long was approved as the new President of Enterprise State during the June 8 regular...
Danny Long approved as 6th President of Enterprise State Community College
Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College receives $1.76M grant for Upward Bound program