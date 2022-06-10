Portion of US-84 in Elba to be named after Senator Jimmy W. Holley

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of US-84 will be named the Senator Jimmy W. Holley Highway. The official highway signs will be unveiled at the ceremony on Sunday, June 12th.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing in Elba, Holley’s hometown.

