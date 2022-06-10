Missing person from Washington County, FL

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - Washington County authorities are searching for 59 year old, David Michael Carter who went missing on Wednesday after leaving his home in Chipley. Carter is said to be six feet tall and 207 lbs, bald, with a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, light blue button up shirt and brown boots. Deputies say he drives a 2004 maroon F-150.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of David Michael Carter, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at :850-638-TIPS or 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.