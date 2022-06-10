Advertisement

Missing person from Washington County, FL

This man was last seen in Chipley on Wednesday.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - Washington County authorities are searching for 59 year old, David Michael Carter who went missing on Wednesday after leaving his home in Chipley. Carter is said to be six feet tall and 207 lbs, bald, with a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, light blue button up shirt and brown boots. Deputies say he drives a 2004 maroon F-150.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of David Michael Carter, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at :850-638-TIPS or 850-638-6111.

