Man charged in Dale County sex case faces additional indictments

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man facing pornography charges has been indicted on other felonies and his bond increased to nearly $2 million.

Daniel J. Gilley Booking Photo (Dale County Jail)

Daniel J. Gilley, 35, was charged last year with seven total counts of producing and possessing porn.

Jail records show that a Dale County Grand Jury indicted him this week on those and another seven felonies.

What jail records do not indicate are specific charges, and court documents have not been updated to reflect the additional indictments, though they likely involve other pornography-related allegations.

Investigators arrested Gilley last year and claim he made video recordings of a young girl performing sex acts with him.

Gilley listed an Ozark address then, but data now shows he currently resides in Rogersville, Alabama.

His bond set at $126,00 has been increased to $1.8 million and he is held in the Dale County Jail.

