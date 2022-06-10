Man arrested in Houston County after brief manhunt

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is accused of burglary, alleged to have illegally entered an occupied home in rural Houston County on Friday.

The first law enforcement officer who arrived fired warning shots at the suspect who fled on foot, Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed to News 4.

A hastily organized manhunt led officers to another home about a short distance away. Valenza said a search of that residence led to the apprehension of suspect Nathan Ryan Miller, found hiding inside.

He faces Burglary Second Degree charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

