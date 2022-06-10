A few showers possible this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Warm to start the day with a chance of a shower or two this afternoon. Rain chances have dropped for the weekend, a few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out either day but looks like most will stay dry. Staying hot next week with better rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 92°. Winds NW 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.