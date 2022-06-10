Advertisement

A few showers possible this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm to start the day with a chance of a shower or two this afternoon. Rain chances have dropped for the weekend, a few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out either day but looks like most will stay dry. Staying hot next week with better rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 92°. Winds NW 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

