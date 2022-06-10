Advertisement

Alabama city to host inaugural inclusivity proclamation

Organizers say the purpose is to show that local municipalities recognize diversity in their communities.(KMVT)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June is an important month for members of the LGBTQ community and its allies. The city of Center Point in north Alabama will host its first inclusive proclamation to celebrate pride month on Saturday. Organizers say the purpose is to show that local municipalities recognize diversity in their communities.

“We had a horrible state legislature season,” said Camarion Anderson-Harvey, the state director for the Human Rights Campaign.

Two bills that affect transgender youth were signed into law during the latest legislative session, one trying to ban transgender youth medical services and the other a gender bathroom bill. That’s why the Alabama HRC director says this pride month is important.

“We are no longer able to say that we don’t know an LGBTQ+ member,” said Anderson-Harvey. “This is the month where you can actually go out and meet some wonderful LGBTQ+ individuals because they are in your backyard.”

DM Collins is the Center Point City Council President.

“Moving to smaller municipalities, more ordinances, and proclamations that allow people to feel included and accepted,” said Collins.

Center Point will host its inaugural inclusive proclamation and a panel about LGBTQ diversity.

“It’s important that small municipalities like Center Point recognize the importance available to our diverse community,” said Collins.

It’s a first for the city as it moves to showcase its inclusivity efforts, but also part of a larger push to educate Alabamians on the LGBTQ community.

“Have an identified LGBTQ liaison that is an extension and has a relationship with the mayor and the community,” said Anderson-Harvey. “So the mayor can always get real-time interaction from their LGBTQ+ residents.”

And that education is a key component, and that’s what I’m told Saturday’s event will be about celebration and education with the goal of more acceptance.

You can find more information about Center Points’ inclusivity proclamation including how to register to attend here.

Information for inaugural proclamation
Information for inaugural proclamation(Center Point)

