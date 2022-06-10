AARP updates Veterans & Military Families Health Benefits Navigator

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The AARP is working to bring together valuable information and resources to help veterans, military families and care givers when it comes to their healthcare access. They are doing this by revamping the Veterans & Military Families Health Benefits Navigator.

Jamie Harding is the communication associate state director at AARP. News 4 spoke with Harding and she shares what veterans and military families need to know about navigator.

“Only 60 percent of veterans take advantage of the benefits that are a crewed to them and here in Alabama we actually have a very large veteran population, about 400,000 veterans live here,” Harding said. “One out of every 10 Alabamians, and only about 28 percent of them here in Alabama have accessed the benefits they are entitled to, so we want to increase the access to that care.”

Click here to view the full navigator and how you can get access.

