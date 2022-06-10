2022 Future Masters nearing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- We’re less than two weeks away from one of the biggest junior golf events in the world.

The 73rd annual Press Thornton Future Masters media luncheon taking place today to preview the tournament.

Nearly 450 golfers participating over the course of the week starting on June 18th and finishing up on June 25th.

Children in age groups from 10 and under all the way up to 18 will take the course at the Dothan Country Club.

30 states and five countries are represented on the course including a player from Australia and Israel.

“It brings a little bit of prestige to the city of Dothan when we are out traveling or playing in other golf tournaments everybody recognizes the name so it’s, it’s a lot of a lot of pride,” said Future Masters General Chairman King Thornton.

“We do no advertising for this tournament,” Future Masters Tournament Coordinator Angelia Wade Turner added. “So, it’s the parents going back and telling other parents, and other children about this tournament and, you know, so we don’t have to advertise. We just let that to tournament talk for itself.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.