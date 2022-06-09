Advertisement

Team Wolfpack headed to Karate World Championship

10 local athletes will compete on the world’s biggest stage next month.
Wolfpack karate
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Next month, 10 local athletes will compete on the world’s biggest stage.

Steve Baxley and his team from Wolfpack Karate & MMA will hit the road to Fort Lauderdale where they will join Team USA at the WUKF Karate World Championship.

Which makes them the first Wolfpack team to ever compete at this level.

While they have not had long to prepare, Sensei Steve is confident in his athletes.

“We only had six months to prepare for it but I decided to go ahead and take the challenge anyhow,” said Baxley. “I wanted my students to get more aggressive. I wanted them to get better form. I wanted them to just be better overall. Even though they’re not a black belt yet, I need them at that level so they can place or win at Worlds.”

Team Wolfpack will compete at Worlds July 1-7.

If you would like to make a donation you can click on this link.

