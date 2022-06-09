Advertisement

Teacher at Christian school in Florida arrested for sexting with student, records show

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray) – A teacher at a private Christian school in Florida is charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was sexting with an 18-year-old senior student at the school.

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between her son and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

Investigators say the text messages happened in March and April 2022, and at the time, the student was enrolled in more than one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover was arrested Wednesday on one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

Currently, WCTV reports it is awaiting a response from the school after seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Houston County Library System main branch.
Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.
Former police officer charged with killing unborn child
Dothan Chamber of Commerce and elected officials symbolically break ground for a new industrial...
Boomtown: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost
Walker's public defender argued that he needed to make bond to help take care of his mother
Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000
A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire.
Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building

Latest News

Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
UPDATE: 51 water rescues after flooding and impassable roads in Birmingham
News 4 at 4 has White House Correspondent Jon Decker live from Los Angeles as Day 2 of the...
Jon Decker updates from day 2 of Summit of the Americas
Hartford man sentenced to 30 years for child sex charges
Hartford man sentenced to 30 years for child sex charges
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
LIVE: Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Governor: Trooper wounded in Maryland shooting; multiple victims