Advertisement

State looks to expedite Casey White’s escape charge

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May.
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge granted the state’s motion to drop the escape charge against Casey White for allegedly fleeing the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29.

Instead, prosecutors are planning to take the case to a grand jury on June 27 to get a formal escape charge against White. The state argues that there is enough evidence that White is guilty of escaping, and that a preliminary hearing is not needed.

White’s attorneys filed an objection to the motion. They believe evidence that would be shown at the preliminary hearing would help the defense prepare its case in White’s escape case, as well as his upcoming capital murder trial.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Houston County Library System main branch.
Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.
Former police officer charged with killing unborn child
Dothan Chamber of Commerce and elected officials symbolically break ground for a new industrial...
Boomtown: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost
Walker's public defender argued that he needed to make bond to help take care of his mother
Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000
A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire.
Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building

Latest News

Wiregrass Gives Back: Wiregrass 2-1-1 is on a mission to collaborate, inform and connect
Wiregrass Gives Back: Wiregrass 2-1-1 is on a mission to collaborate, inform and connect
Flooding and water rescue in 400 block of 5th St. SW
UPDATE: 51 water rescues after flooding and impassable roads in Birmingham
News 4 at 4 has White House Correspondent Jon Decker live from Los Angeles as Day 2 of the...
Jon Decker updates from day 2 of Summit of the Americas
Hartford man sentenced to 30 years for child sex charges
Hartford man sentenced to 30 years for child sex charges
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment